Residential property prices up 4-7% on rise in input costs, demand rebound

New inventory addition has seen a notable jump of 45% since September 2021, with MMR, Bengaluru and Pune witnessing highest supply of 118%, 81% and 43%, respectively. “MMR saw approx. 36,000 units launched in Q3 2022 – an increase of approx. 21% over Q2 2022 and a massive 118% annual rise. Over 68% of the new supply in Q3 2022 was added in the ₹40 lakh to RS 2.5 crore budget segment," Anarock said in its statement.