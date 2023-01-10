In terms of sales, these top 8 markets made new launches to the tune of 328,129 units -- registering a growth of 41% YoY. Mumbai continued to dominate the market even in new launches with 90,434 units followed by NCR and Bengaluru with new launches of 63,233 units and 43,420 units respectively in 2022. In terms of percentage, NCR registered the highest growth of a whopping 207% in new launches followed by Kolkata up by 64% YoY, while Bengaluru and Ahmedabad with a growth of 42% YoY each. Notably, Kolkata made the lowest new launches of 12,330 in unit terms.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}