Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Residential sales in Jan-Mar touch 90% of pre-covid levels

Residential sales in Jan-Mar touch 90% of pre-covid levels

Cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune surpassed sales volumes of Q1 2020. Total sales rose 17% sequentially. (File Photo: AFP)
2 min read . 02:49 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Kolkata saw the maximum increase in sales activity in Q1 2021 compared with October-December 2020. Offtake of residential units in Q1 2021 was driven by suburbs in south and east

NEW DELHI: Residential sales across the country's top seven cities in the first quarter of calendar year 2021 witnessed more than 90% of the volumes clocked in before the pandemic in Q1 2020, according to a report by the property consultants JLL India.

NEW DELHI: Residential sales across the country's top seven cities in the first quarter of calendar year 2021 witnessed more than 90% of the volumes clocked in before the pandemic in Q1 2020, according to a report by the property consultants JLL India.

According to the report ‘Q1 Residential Market Update’, cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune surpassed sales volumes of Q1 2020. Total sales rose 17% sequentially.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to the report ‘Q1 Residential Market Update’, cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune surpassed sales volumes of Q1 2020. Total sales rose 17% sequentially.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Lessons from India’s tryst with lockdown

Importantly, sales either improved or stayed at similar levels in Q1 2021 when compared with Q4 2020 in majority of the residential markets under review.

Mumbai has consistently been the largest contributor to sales over the last four quarters. In Q1 2021, Mumbai accounted for 23% of total sales, followed by Delhi NCR, with a share of 21%.

Kolkata, however, saw the maximum increase in sales activity in Q1 2021 compared with October-December 2020. Offtake of residential units in Q1 2021 was driven by southern suburbs (Joka, Kasba, Behala, Jadavpur, Tollygunje) and eastern suburbs (EM Bypass, Rajarhat, Topsia) with a combined contribution of more than 70%.

"The sustained growth in sales presents clear signs of demand and buyer confidence coming back to the market. This has been on the back of historically low home loan interest rates, stagnant residential prices, lucrative payment plans and freebies from developers and government incentives such as the reduction of stamp duty in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka (for affordable housing)," said Samantak Das, chief economist and head research and REIS, JLL.

"In the fourth quarter of calendar year 2020, India’s economy returned to growth territory, recording a 0.4% rise in GDP. In tandem with the GDP growth, the pace of recovery in the residential market intensified with sales increasing by 51% when compared to the previous quarter".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Billionaire takes on Elon Musk in electric vehicle vs hydrogen debate

2 min read . 04:55 PM IST

Two-day lockdown may be imposed in Indore due to rising covid cases

1 min read . 04:53 PM IST

VC firms have long backed AI. Now, they are using it

3 min read . 04:49 PM IST

Kamala Harris gets her first major task of solving border crisis

4 min read . 04:47 PM IST

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts.)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.