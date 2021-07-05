Residential sales surge 18% YoY in first half of 2021, says JLL report

NEW DELHI: Over 45,000 residential units were sold in the top seven cities in India, in the first half of calendar year 2021, up 18% year-on-year, as per a report by JLL, an international property consultant,

Sales surged 83% on year during the quarter ended June. Last year, a nationwide lockdown was imposed at the end of March which brought the activities in the real estate sector to a standstill. As a result, sales had then dropped around 61% sequentially. However, the impact of the second wave was less severe, with sales down 23% sequentially at 19,635 units.

"The sustained levels of residential sales present clear signs of demand and buyer confidence coming back to the market. The need for secured tangible assets and aspirations to own larger homes as remote working becomes the new norm is driving sales of residential properties across the country," the report said.

New launches almost doubled during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter.

The first half of 2021 witnessed launch of 61,010 new residential units, a jump of 10% on year. Hyderabad continued to dominate new launches and accounted for almost a third of the overall launches during H12021. Mumbai and Bengaluru, which contributed 18% and 17% respectively to the overall new launches, followed next. Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Chennai witnessed a substantial increase in launch activity in H12021.

However, on a sequential basis, new launches dropped 20% to 27,057 units in the April-June quarter as the second wave of covid-19 intensified, with several developers deferring launches and focussing on completion of under-construction projects and clearing inventory.

Among the top seven cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, Mumbai has been the largest contributor to sales over the past five quarters. In H12021, Mumbai accounted for 26% of total sales. Delhi NCR, Pune, and Hyderabad followed, each contributing 15% or more.

Siva Krishnan, head, residential, India, JLL said," Homebuyers have also become even more cautious in affecting their home purchase decisions. Today, as most prospective buyers start their search online, the more established developers with good online presence and immediate brand recall benefit. Also, there is an increased preference and willingness to pay a premium for projects by developers with an established track record."

