Residential sales surge 18% YoY in first half of 2021, says JLL report

The first half of 2021 witnessed launch of 61,010 new residential units, a jump of 10% on year. Hyderabad continued to dominate new launches and accounted for almost a third of the overall launches during H12021. Mumbai and Bengaluru, which contributed 18% and 17% respectively to the overall new launches, followed next. Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Chennai witnessed a substantial increase in launch activity in H12021.