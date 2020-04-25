NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry on Saturday clarified that while all shops in residential complexes would reopen, malls and liquor stores will remain shut.

The reopening of shops is subject to the area being neither a hotspot nor a containment zone. It is now incumbent on state governments to implement the ministry's guidelines, with states such as Delhi unlikely to allow it for the time being.

"In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone/neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets and market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open," the ministry clarified. Neighbourhood and standalone shops within the confines of the municipal corporation have been exempted.

E-commerce companies will be permitted to sell essential goods only, while the "sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the National Directives for covid-19 management", the ministry stated, adding that, "no shops to be permitted to open in hotspots and containment zones".

The ministry's order comes just days after it gave the go-ahead for shops selling electric fans and books for students to reopen, marking a significant easing of restrictions to restore economic activity in the country.

In an order passed late Friday night, the MHA said "all shops under Shops and Establishment Act of States and union territories, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, outside limits of Municipal Corporations," have now been exempted from the Centre's revised consolidated lockdown restrictions.

The premise for reopening these stores now rests strictly on store owners opertaing on a "50% strength of workers with wearing of masks and social distancing being mandatory."





Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated