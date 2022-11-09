Residential units worth 1.56 trillion sold in top 7 cities in H1 FY23

NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding the rising interest rate regime and cost of property, India’s top seven cities saw homes worth ₹1.56 trillion sold in the first half of FY23, a jump of 119% year-on-year (YoY). The overall value of units sold in the corresponding period of FY22 was approx ₹71,295 crore, according to a report by ANAROCK.
Between April and September, close to 1,73,155 homes were sold across the top seven cities compared with 87,375 units sold in the same period a year ago.
“In value terms, MMR topped the list with housing sales worth ₹74,835 Cr in H1 FY23, followed by NCR with sales of ₹24,374 Cr. While MMR saw a yearly gain of 110% in overall housing sales value (it was ₹35,610 Cr in H1 FY22), NCR saw a whopping 174% jump," said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group.
“In H1 FY22, NCR saw total housing sales worth ₹8,896 crore, “ said Puri. “Approx. 52,185 homes were sold in MMR in the April-September period in the ongoing fiscal, while NCR witnessed sales of approx. 30,300 units in the same period. MMR dominated housing sales both in volume and value terms, followed by NCR and Pune."
Interestingly, Hyderabad saw a 130% jump in overall housing sales values in this period, from ₹6,926 crore in H1 FY22 to ₹15,958 crore in H1 FY23. Around 22,840 residential units were sold in Hyderabad in the first half of FY23.
In Bengaluru, units cumulatively worth ₹17,651 crore were sold in H1 FY23, an annual increase of 115%. Pune sold around 26,580 homes worth ₹13,532 crore during the period under review.
Kolkata and Chennai saw homes worth ₹4,774 crore and ₹4,709 crore sold, respectively, in first two quarters of the current fiscal, rising by 115% and 57% annually.
“The data vouchsafes that the first half of FY23 was a highly upbeat period for the residential market in the top 7 cities, allying fears that housing sales could be impacted by rising property prices and interest rates," said Puri. “The numbers show that Diwali came early for developers, with homes worth ₹1.56 lakh crore sold across the top 7 cities in H1 FY23."
