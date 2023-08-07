MSME sector continues to show resilience and growth: Minister2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 04:47 PM IST
The share of MSME manufacturing output in the overall Indian manufacturing output remained relatively stable
New Delhi: The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in India has continued to demonstrate resilience and growth, as per the latest information received from the ministry of statistics & programme implementation and the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), said minister of state for micro, small, and medium enterprises, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.