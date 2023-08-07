MSME sector continues to show resilience and growth: Minister

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said, according to the data presented by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the share of MSME Gross Value Added (GVA) in India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) displayed a fluctuating trend over the last three years. In the fiscal year 2019-20, the share stood at 30.5%, which slightly declined to 27.2% in 2020-21 but rebounded to 29.2% in 2021-22. Similarly, the share of MSME manufacturing output in the overall Indian manufacturing output remained relatively stable, accounting for 36.6%, 36.9%, and 36.2% during the fiscal years 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22, respectively.