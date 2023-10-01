Resolutions under IBC see 80% rise in last fiscal, efforts on to speed up the process: Officials
Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil Sunday said the number of resolutions of stressed assets under insolvency norms is likely to touch 300 this financial year, after rising 80% in the last fiscal, and efforts are on to speed up the process for faster resolutions, reported PTI