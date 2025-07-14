‘Resolving border friction key for mutual trust’: Jaishankar tells China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday said that resolving friction along the India-China border and the ability to maintain peace are fundamental for mutual trust between the two nations.

He told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the neighbours have made “good progress” over the last nine months in normalising relations, adding that it was key to avoid restrictive trade measures and roadblocks.

This is Jaishankar's first visit to China after the ties between the two neighbouring countries came under severe strain following the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Jaishankar on India-China relations The External Affairs minister also said that, as reported by PTI, India and China's bilateral relationship requires both nations to take a far-sighted approach to their ties.

In a meeting with Wang, Jaishankar said that mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity should be the basis for handling India-China relations.

“Stable and constructive Sino-India ties are not only to our benefit, but that of the world as well,” he added.

India and China should now look at de-escalation of the situation along the LAC after making “good progress” in normalising the bilateral ties in the past nine months, Jaishankar said.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar in China today, first time in 5 years

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar said the relations between the two countries can continue to develop in a “positive trajectory” on the foundation that differences should not become disputes and competition should not become conflict, the PTI report said.

Need to avoid 'restrictive' trade measures The external affairs minister also underlined the need for avoiding “restrictive” trade measures and “roadblocks”, in an apparent reference to Beijing stopping export of critical minerals.

The talks between the two foreign ministers took place hours after Jaishankar landed in China to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

“Since our leaders' meeting in Kazan in October 2024, the India-China relationship has been gradually moving in a positive direction. Our responsibility is to maintain that momentum,” he added.

Jaishankar was referring to a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23 that decided to revive various dialogue mechanisms between the two sides to repair the relations hit by the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley, the report said.

“We have made good progress in the past nine months for the normalisation of our bilateral relations. It is a result of the resolution of friction along the border and our ability to maintain peace and tranquillity there,” the external affairs minister said.