'Respect issues of core concern': What NSA Ajit Doval told Chinese FM Wang Yi during Delhi talks

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval conveyed to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that there was need for showing sensitivity to each other's issues of ‘core concern’ as India and China look at rebuilding ties.

Doval held talks with Wang in New Delhi this week on the sidelines of a conclave of security officials of the BRICS nations.

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NSA Doval underlined that "stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations will contribute to enhanced trust and deeper understanding between the two sides", External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

"The NSA also emphasised the importance of sensitivity being consistently displayed to each other's issues of core concern," he said. Jaiswal, however, didn't elaborate on the core issues.

The spokesperson, according to a PTI report, added that this would be in keeping with our overall approach of mutual sensitivity, mutual interests and mutual respect.

Rebuilding India-China ties In the meeting, the two sides reviewed the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The meeting came amid efforts by the two sides to rebuild the ties that came under severe strain following the over four-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

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According to Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong, Wang said in the meeting that as the two economies with the largest populations, China and India should not only view bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, but also promote cooperation between the two countries from a global perspective.

"Both sides should take concrete actions to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, promote their respective development and revitalization through cooperation, and accelerate the modernization process of the Global South," he said.

'Imperative to respect each other's core interests' "It is imperative to respect each other's core interests, properly handle sensitive issues, and place the China-India border issue in an appropriate position, so that it doesn't affect the overall situation of bilateral relations," Xu said on social media.

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"The two sides should also actively guide all sectors of society to form a correct understanding, and lay a solid public opinion and social foundation for improving bilateral relations," he added.

China supports India in fulfilling its responsibilities as the rotating chair of BRICS, and is willing to join hands with India in promoting the development and growth of the BRICS mechanism.

PM Modi meets Wang Yi

Stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations will contribute to enhanced trust and deeper understanding between the two sides.

Wang also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, was in New Delhi for the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security.

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During the meeting, PM Modi said India and China are both ancient civilizations with a history of friendly exchanges spanning thousands of years, and the two countries held leading and dominant positions in the world for a long period of time, news agency Xinhua reported.