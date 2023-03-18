‘Respect Law Minister’s perceptions', CJI Chandrachud says no pressure on judiciary2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 09:28 PM IST
- CJI DY Chandrachud's comment came at a time Union Law Minister Kiren Rijuju has publicly disagreed with certain aspects of the judiciary
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said that there is no pressure on the judiciary and in his career as a judge for 23 years, no one asked him to decide a case. The top judge even added that the differences with Union Law Minister are differences of perceptions which are bound to happen.
