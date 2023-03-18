"The law minister has a perception. And I have a perception. And there are bound to be differences in perceptions. What's wrong with having a difference in perceptions? We have to deal with differences in perceptions even within the judiciary...We all deal with it with a sense of robust constitutional statesmanship. So first and foremost, I don't want to join issue with the law minister for his perception and I respect his perceptions and I am sure he has a great deal of respect for ours as well," the CJI said.