Respect to tax payer will be the basis for taxation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the Narendra Modi administration’s approach to taxation will be based on trust and respect to the tax payer and that schemes rolled out with this philosophy will be scaled up.

Sitharaman, who virtually delivered the 16th Nani Palkhivala lecture, said that individual officers cannot start scrutiny or visit tax payers at their free will and that scrutiny of reported income has been made entirely randomised within a relevant range.

Sitharaman said the government will also make appeals in scrutiny cases faceless. It is already running a pilot project on faceless assessment of tax returns in which there is no need for the assessee to have a physical interface with the tax official concerned.

“The entire approach to the tax framework will be based on respecting honest tax payer, the minister said.

The minister said the Modi administration followed up on its corporate tax rate cut announced in 2019 with steps to simplify the direct tax regime. Now, letters cannot be sent to an assessee without a document identification number, which gives comfort to the tax payer that it is sent by the system which knows what is going on. Also, cases are not taken up for scrutiny based on individual officer’s subjective assessment. “We are not going to have surveys or visits to tax payers based on my likes or dislikes, or based on some officials’ likes or dislikes," the minister said.

Cases are randomly chosen by the system based on tax incidents in which big anomalies are noticed. “Personal interface that becomes the bargaining point will no longer be part of our tax system," Sitharaman explained.

She also said the government will offer pre-filled tax returns which the tax payer can accept or modify. This will ensure that some unwitting omissions will not become reason for officials to question the tax payers later on.

The Income Tax department has already toned down its scrutiny of tax returns in 2018-19 after a spike in the year before, the period in which returns filed for the demonetisation year of 2016-17 was processed, Mint reported on Wednesday. Official data showed that the department chose only 0.25% of all the returns filed in 2018-19 for scrutiny, compared to 0.55% in 2017-18.

“It is the honest tax payer who actually helps build this country. It is they who, government after government, help to carry forward every such welfare programme that is absolutely critical for the poorest of the poor in this country,"sitharaman said.

