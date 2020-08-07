Respect to tax payer will be the basis for taxation: Nirmala Sitharaman

The minister said the Modi administration followed up on its corporate tax rate cut announced in 2019 with steps to simplify the direct tax regime. Now, letters cannot be sent to an assessee without a document identification number, which gives comfort to the tax payer that it is sent by the system which knows what is going on. Also, cases are not taken up for scrutiny based on individual officer’s subjective assessment. “We are not going to have surveys or visits to tax payers based on my likes or dislikes, or based on some officials’ likes or dislikes," the minister said.