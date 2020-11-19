Respiratory-related queries from metro cities up 20% in October: Practo

NEW DELHI : As the air quality in most cities became hazardous last week, online health platform Practo witnessed a growth of 20% in respiratory-related queries from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. People were increasingly consulting doctors online to ensure that they were treated in time, more so as high pollution levels could make them more prone to catching the coronavirus infection. Most of the queries were about breathing issues, dust allergy, asthma, respiratory problems and dry cough. A large number of queries came in from people in the 21-30 age group followed by those aged 60 and above.

According to Practo, 79% of all respiratory-related health queries came from men. Top searches include breathing problems, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and dust allergy treatments. Most of the queries in non-metro cities came from Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Kanpur, and Indore.

“We operate on the principle of early diagnosis that can lead to better health outcomes. People from all over the country can use Practo’s telemedicine service 24/7 to get in touch with a qualified doctor instantly, any time of the day, rather than self-medicating or ignoring the symptoms all together," said Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, Practo.

On Thursday, the national capital's air quality slipped back into the "very poor" category, after remaining in "moderate" zone for a few days, with a change in the wind direction, increased stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

“Poor quality air is a great threat to us as it directly impacts our health, especially among the vulnerable category of people like elders, children, and pregnant women. Allergy, respiratory problems, cardiac problems are all triggered by pollution and become fatal. Hence, it is important to consult doctors even if there is a slight feeling of discomfort during this time. Telemedicine is a great way of seeking medical help without exposing oneself to pollution," said Dr Rajesh Bhardwaj, an ENT specialist who consults on Practo .

