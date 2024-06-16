‘Respite for north and east from scorching heat from Wednesday’

New Delhi: Northwest, central and eastern India are set to get relief from sweltering heat from Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heatwave conditions have been prevailing in Haryana since 17 May and in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh since 18 May after beginning in eastern India in mid-April.

Average temperatures have been ranging between 45-47°C.

Temperatures in the past 24 hours were 44-46°C in most parts of Haryana and Delhi; many parts of Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh & Jharkhand; in some parts of north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. The highest maximum temperature of 46.3°C was reported at Kanpur IAF in East Uttar Pradesh.

Also read | IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall over Bengal, Assam, other states “Heat wave to severe heat wave is likely to continue over many parts of Northwest, Central and East India in the next days and gradually abate by 2-3°C thereafter," the weather bureau said on Sunday.

Warm night conditions are seen in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh till Monday, in Delhi till Tuesday, it added.

Monsoon: conditions favourable On the southwest monsoon's progress, IMD said that the Northern limit of monsoon is continuing to pass through Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur, Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram and Islampur.

Conditions are favourable for further progress into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar over the next four-five days.

Also read | IMD issues red alert for Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal IMD on 31 May declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, one day before its usual date, attributing it to cyclone Remal formed in the Bay of Bengal. Though it is progressing faster than usual over the Peninsula, it is yet to pick pace in eastern India.

In the case of northwest India, the onset date for Delhi is 30 June, and 5 July or after for Rajasthan.

Rainfall across the country since 1 June remained 18% deficient.

A cyclonic circulation lying over northeast Assam and another cyclonic circulation lying over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal may cause heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next five days.

