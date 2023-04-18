'Respite from heatwave' as Maharashtra braces for rainfall in coming hours

'Respite from heatwave' as Maharashtra braces for rainfall in coming hours1 min read . 11:55 AM IST
The Mumbai Meteorological Department has stated that Maharashtra is likely to experience light to moderate spells of rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds within the next 3-4 hours.
As reported by ANI, IMD Mumbai noted, “Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Dhule and Nandurbar during the next 3-4 hours."
Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra government’s euphoria award function turned into a tragedy, as several attendees who were in the scorching heat for hours passed away.
At least 11 people have died and 50 have been taken to hospitals after they suffered dehydration, dizziness, nausea, and chest pain at a Maharashtra Bhushan award function in Khargar, Navi Mumbai.
India's most parts, especially the northern part, are suffering from extreme hot weather. Rising temperatures coupled with suffocating humidity has left everyone panting for some relief.
Due to the occurrence of high temperatures in various regions across the state, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a yellow alert for the next five days in Odisha.
Meanwhile, the meteorological agency has reported that heatwave conditions have persisted in isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal for the past 5 days, coastal Andhra Pradesh for the past 3 days, and Bihar for the past 2 days.
