According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a chance of isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in certain regions, including East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Recent Satellite imagery shows persistence of moderate to intense convective clouds and possibility of Rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds/hailstorms at isolated places over East U. P., East M. P., J &K, Ladakh, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, according to officials, the IMD has predicted rainfall for Mumbai and various regions of Konkan Maharashtra on Wednesday.

An orange alert has been issued by the IMD for several districts including Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalana, Parbhani, Hingoli, Amravati and Buldhana due to the potential for heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

According to the IMD, except for Tamil Nadu, Karikal, Kerela, Puducherry, and Mahe, the maximum temperature in the country will remain below normal.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya this week.

The met department noted that there is a possibility of hailstorms occurring in certain isolated locations of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from April 23 to 25.

Vidarbha may experience hailstorms on April 24 and 25. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana in South India are expected to have hailstorms in several places on April 24.

Additionally, the IMD has predicted that hailstorms will occur at various locations in Marathwada from April 26 to 27.