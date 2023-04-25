Respite from heatwave this week; IMD predicts rain, hailstorm in these states1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 07:20 AM IST
- According to the IMD, except for Tamil Nadu, Karikal, Kerela, Puducherry, and Mahe, the maximum temperature in the country will remain below normal.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a chance of isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in certain regions, including East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
