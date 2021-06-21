The Centre has shot off another stern letter to former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay , who is now an adviser to state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for not attending a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Cyclone Yaas last month.

In the letter, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) informed the retired IAS officer about initiating "major penalty proceedings" against him for alleged misconduct and misbehavior.

Bandyopadhyay has been asked to reply to a "memorandum", within 30 days, sent to him by the DoPT. The government has asked Bandyopadhyay to present his side of the story or face the consequences.

"Shri Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS (Retd) is informed that an inquiry will be held only in respect of the Article of Charge as is not admitted. He should, therefore, specifically admit or deny the Article of Charge," the DoPT letter reads.

The 1987-cadre IAS officer has been warned of major penalty proceedings that allow the Centre to withhold pension or gratuity, or both, either in full or in part.

The government last month recalled Bandopadhyay to the national capital for central deputation on 31 May after he missed the meeting along with CM Banerjee.

Bandopadhyay and the West Bengal CM reportedly skipped a review meeting on Cyclone Yaas chaired by PM Modi on 28 May.

CM Banerjee called the government's action "vendetta" and refused to transfer Bandopadhyay to Delhi amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

After the government insisted that Bandopadhyay must report to Delhi, the IAS officer announced his retirement from the post of chief secretary. On the same day, he was appointed as the special adviser to CM Banerjee.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.