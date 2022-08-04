The central government is trying to remove every obstacle that is being faced by the sisters and daughters, which prevents them from progressing, PM Modi said
It is the responsibility of all of us to bring the women’s power in the country to the fore in the form of national power in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurated Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur in Valsad, Gujarat on Thursday.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said hospital projects will prove to be of great service to women and other needy sections of society.
The union government is spending around Rs. 200 crores for establishment of Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital which is a 250-bed multispecialty hospital with cutting-edge medical infrastructure that will provide world-class tertiary medical facilities, especially to the people of the Southern Gujarat region.
“The central government is trying to remove every obstacle that is being faced by the sisters and daughters, which prevents them from progressing. The health policy that India is following today concerns the health of every living being around us. India is running a nationwide vaccination campaign not just for humans but also for animals," said Prime Minister.
Prime Minister also laid foundation stone of various projects of the mission such as Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women and Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital.
According to the government, Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women will be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 40 crores. It will have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions, and rest areas. It will employ over 700 tribal women and subsequently provide a livelihood to thousands of others.
“Shrimad spoke earnestly about women empowerment at a very young age. It is the responsibility of all of us to bring the women’s power in the country to the fore in the form of national power in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, noted the prime minister.
While mission’s animal hospital is going to be a 150-bed hospital and will be built at a cost of around Rs. 70 crores. It will be equipped with top-class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff. The hospital will provide holistic medical care alongside conventional medicine for the care and upkeep of animals.
He said that the mission’s commitment to the service of the poor gets strengthened by the new hospital. This hospital and the research centre will make affordable quality healthcare accessible to everyone.
“This is going to give strength to the vision of a healthy India in the ‘Amrit Kaal’. This also strengthens the spirit of Sabka Prayas (everyone’s efforts) in the field of healthcare", he said.
The Prime Minister reiterated, that “in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country is remembering its children, who made efforts to bring India out of slavery.
The Prime Minister said that such people who have devoted their lives to the empowerment of women, tribal people and deprived segments are keeping the consciousness of the country alive.
