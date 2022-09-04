Former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai
Former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said.
Palghar police officials have said that the 54 year old Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car. There were four people in the car, of which two died on the spot and two others were moved to a hospital in Gujarat. The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured.
“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," the police official said.
Twitter went abuzz with condolences pouring in for the businessman. He was the chairman of Tata Group, and the sixth chairman of the group, and only the second to not bear the surname Tata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."
Industrialist Harsh Goenka was among the first to take to twitter to express his condolences
“So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group.", he wrote
Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra also took to twitter to write, "Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti 🙏
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, “Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers"
Posting a picture of himself with Cyrus Mistry, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote, “So shocked to hear of his untimely demise. My heart goes out to his loved ones."
Cricket commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle wrote, “I only met Cyrus Mistry once. He was all dignity and class. Can't believe he is gone."
Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chturvedi also wrote ,"Shocked and sad to hear the news of Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident. Prayers for him, heartfelt condolences to his family and friends to cope with this tragic loss. Gone too soon, rest in peace."
NCP politician Supriya Sule said, “Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."
Congress politician Supriya Shrinate wrote, “Shocked to read about Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident. God bless his soul. Strength to family, friends and colleagues. Prayers."
Former aviation minister Praful Patel also wrote on Twitter, “ Shocked and saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."
Cyrus Mistry's death comes two months after Shapoorji Pallonji group chairman and billionaire industrialist Pallonji Mistry passed away in Mumbai on 28 June. Cyrus Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa Chagla, and children Firoz Mistry and Zahan Mistry.
