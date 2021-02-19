Restaurant  footfalls  climb  as  pandemic  wanes, mobility  jumps

“Months of December and January were very good for us. We got back to 85% of pre-covid numbers. And we also got back to profits for the first time in this financial year in December. The delivery business had really gone up for us—from 25% pre-covid, it rose to 62% post-lockdown. That number has now come down to 42%," said Sagar Daryani, founder of Wow! Momo. Dine-in is at 66% of pre-covid levels for the chain, he added.