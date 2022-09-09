Restaurant linked to Sonali Phogat's death in Goa to be demolished soon

Sonali Phogat death case: Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority has ordered the closure of all commercial activities in nightclubs, bars, and restaurants being run by Edwin Nunes. and Linet Nunes, both Curlies Restaurant and Night Club, and guest house, St Michael Wado, Dando, Anjuna, Bardez-Goa.
The 'Curlies' restaurant in Goa where late BJP leader Sonali Phogat was allegedly drugged will be demolished soon for violating coastal zone norms, according to news agency ANI. The actor was pronounced dead on August 23 at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa.
Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority has ordered the closure of all commercial activities in nightclubs, bars, and restaurants being run by Edwin Nunes. and Linet Nunes, both Curlies Restaurant and Night Club, and guest house, St Michael Wado, Dando, Anjuna, Bardez-Goa. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday upheld the authority's previous order to demolish the shack.
Earlier, Curlies restaurant owner Edwin Nunes was granted conditional bail by a local court against a personal bail bond of ₹30,000 and two sureties of ₹15,000 each. Advocate Kamalakant Poulekar, lawyer of Edwin Nunes said Nunes cannot visit Curlies and needs to take permission before leaving Goa.
Her family has also expressed dissatisfaction over the probe by Goa Police into Phogat's death case and said that they will approach Goa High Court demanding a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.
They had met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in connection with the matter and had demanded a CBI probe. The Chief Minister had given assurance of the CBI investigation into Phogat's death case.
"We (Phogat's family) have written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit for a CBI inquiry and will also approach the Goa High Court with a writ petition by Friday if we are not satisfied with the top court's response," Vikas Singh, Sonali Phogat's nephew told ANI.
He said, "Goa Police is not supporting us. We think that there is also some political influence behind this, so now we will move to Goa High Court. We have no faith in the ongoing police investigation."
Goa Police on Friday visited BJP leader and late actor Sonali Phogat's Haryana residence located in Hisar district and recovered three diaries.
A confidential report on the Sonali Phogat murder case had already been sent to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant has said, adding that a chargesheet would be filed shortly.
A confidential report on the Sonali Phogat murder case had already been sent to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant has said, adding that a chargesheet would be filed shortly.