The Nagpur division of the Central Railway zone has set up a train-themed ‘ Restaurant on Wheels ’ outside Nagpur railway station, reported news agency ANI .

The restaurant has been set up under Innovative Ideas of catering policy. It has been established utilizing an unserviceable train coach.

"We are liking it. It's a new concept. It's giving a feeling like we are having a meal in Maharaja Express," said Sunil Agarwal, a customer.

The restaurant coach mounted on rails is situated in the circulating area outside Nagpur railway station. It can accommodate as many as 40 customers.

North, South, Continental as well as other cuisine food are available at the restaurant and it will remain open 24×7 for passengers as well as the general public.

“We had floated tenders to develop an old coach into a restaurant. It is being operated by Haldiram's. I hope people like it. We will open such restaurants in other districts also if it gets a good response," said Richa Khare, the DRM of Nagpur Division.

Though it is a first of its kind in Nagpur, it is the second such eatery on Central Railway.

The first ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ of Central Railways pod hotel was set up recently at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai (CSMT) railway station in October.

According to a senior Western Railway (WR) official, one has to pay ₹999 for 12 hours and ₹1,999 for 24 hours for staying in the pod hotel in Mumbai, where facilities like WiFi, TV, a small locker, adjustable mirror, and reading lights, among others, will be provided.

A pod hotel has several small bed-sized capsules and provides affordable overnight accommodation.

The railways said it plans to set up similar ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at a few more locations across the zone.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.