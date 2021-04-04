Restaurant owners devastated as Maharashtra govt announces fresh Covid curbs

“Today is nothing but a black day for the industry as measures to fight the pandemic is turning out to be far more hard-hitting than the pandemic. With this decision, as far as our industry is concerned, the state government has driven in the last nail into the coffin. The industry which generates employment and is source of income to lakhs, cannot survive this time as we cannot pay staff salaries, license fees, meet operational expenses etc with mere home delivery and takeaways. We fail to understand why hotel and restaurant industry is targeted every-time, when there is no empirical evidence to prove that corona is emanating from the above-mentioned places, or it is rampantly spreading only during the evening," Shivanand Shetty, President, Association of Hotels and Restaurants (AHAR) said in a statement.

