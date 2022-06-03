Restaurant service charge row: What netizens have to say

During a meeting conducted on Thursday, major issues raised by the consumers on the National Consumer Helpline of DoCA relating to service charges such as compulsory levy of service charge, adding the charge by default without express consent of the consumer, suppressing that such charge is optional and voluntary and embarrassing consumers if they resist paying such charge etc were discussed. Further, guidelines on fair trade practices related to charging of service charges by hotels and restaurants dated 21.04.2017 published by DoCA were also referred to, the statement said.