Restaurants can’t force service charge on customers, free to raise prices

Restaurants and hotels can raise prices but cannot levy service charges without the customer’s explicit consent, union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Restaurants and hotels can raise prices but cannot levy service charges without the customer’s explicit consent, union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Restaurants and hotels can raise prices but cannot levy service charges without the customer’s explicit consent, union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters here, Goyal said that if restaurant owners want to pay higher salaries to their employees, they are free to increase rates on their food menu as there are no price controls in the country.
Speaking to reporters here, Goyal said that if restaurant owners want to pay higher salaries to their employees, they are free to increase rates on their food menu as there are no price controls in the country.
“Restaurants can charge whatever they want, there’s no price control from the government’s side. Some of them are transparent to the extent that they also say prices are inclusive of taxes or GST will be charged separately," minister of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Restaurants can charge whatever they want, there’s no price control from the government’s side. Some of them are transparent to the extent that they also say prices are inclusive of taxes or GST will be charged separately," minister of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We’ve simply said that restaurants cannot charge service charges on the bill. Service charge is a consumer’s choice, if they like a service they can pay tips. If restaurants think there’s an issue they can increase prices. There’s no one stopping them," he added.
“We’ve simply said that restaurants cannot charge service charges on the bill. Service charge is a consumer’s choice, if they like a service they can pay tips. If restaurants think there’s an issue they can increase prices. There’s no one stopping them," he added.
The issue of wrongful collection of service charge has become a contentious issue with the ministry of consumer affairs meeting the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday, 2 June, taking note of complaints it received.
The issue of wrongful collection of service charge has become a contentious issue with the ministry of consumer affairs meeting the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday, 2 June, taking note of complaints it received.
According to present rules, a customer cannot be forced to pay service charge and the entry of a customer in a restaurant cannot itself be construed as a consent to pay service charge. Moreover, any restriction on entry on the consumer by way of forcing her or him to pay service charge as a condition amounts to ’restrictive trade practice’ under the Consumer Protection Act.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to present rules, a customer cannot be forced to pay service charge and the entry of a customer in a restaurant cannot itself be construed as a consent to pay service charge. Moreover, any restriction on entry on the consumer by way of forcing her or him to pay service charge as a condition amounts to ’restrictive trade practice’ under the Consumer Protection Act.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During a recently concluded stakeholder meeting, consumer organizations argued that levying service charge is arbitrary and constitutes an unfair as well as restrictive trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.
During a recently concluded stakeholder meeting, consumer organizations argued that levying service charge is arbitrary and constitutes an unfair as well as restrictive trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.
“Questioning the legitimacy of such charge, it was highlighted that since there is no bar on restaurants/hotels on fixing their food prices, including an additional charge in the name of service charge is detrimental to the rights of consumers," Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution had said in a statement.
“Questioning the legitimacy of such charge, it was highlighted that since there is no bar on restaurants/hotels on fixing their food prices, including an additional charge in the name of service charge is detrimental to the rights of consumers," Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution had said in a statement.
However, restaurant associations have observed that when service charge is mentioned on the menu, it involves an implied consent of the consumer to pay the charge. Service charge is used by restaurants and hotels to pay the staff and workers and is not charged for the experience, the associations stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, restaurant associations have observed that when service charge is mentioned on the menu, it involves an implied consent of the consumer to pay the charge. Service charge is used by restaurants and hotels to pay the staff and workers and is not charged for the experience, the associations stated.