Restaurants do not see immediate recovery

Founder and chairman Anjan Chatterjee said: “Kolkata lockdown has already been extended till 15 June. Maharashtra is not even taking restaurants into consideration. I don’t see this going anywhere for now." He said restaurants depend a lot on migrant workers who have been returning to their homes especially after the resumption of train services. Restaurants are also looking to re-negotiate rental agreements. Most of them say they will wait and open only those outlets where they have revenue share pacts and no minimum rent guarantees to be paid.