NEW DELHI: Restaurants, food aggregators and quick service restaurant are gearing up to capture the likely surge in home-delivery orders on New Year’s Eve and the subsequent weekend. This comes as several cities have placed local restrictions on late night movement following a spike in covid cases which has also prompted people to cancel plans, and instead, move celebrations indoors.

Like previous year, aggregators are bracing for record deliveries and ensuring adequate delivery feet on ground. Since food delivery has been classified as an essential service in most states, barring Delhi, curfews don't usually apply to delivery personnel, with services expected to continue late into the night.

Chains like WOW! Momo, for instance, said that due to curbs on movement in most states, and the fear of a new coronavirus variant, it expects people to order in more this weekend.

"Omicron has hit us at such a time, we are definitely disappointed because offline consumption was really going up and people were moving out. Now a lot of parties have gotten cancelled and many people are doing home parties. And so, December is the best month for the business. And the last week of December is the best week in the entire year, " said Sagar Daryani, co-founder and CEO of the firm.

As most state governments had permitted operators like Swiggy to function as an essential service amid restricted movement through 2020 and 2021, the company expects a significant number of sales coming in this weekend.

"We have also had an understanding of demand patterns during night curfews and the same is incorporated in every aspect of the business including demand-supply planning and delivery partner availability. While we have the necessary permissions and are in touch with the authorities, we have also put together a hotline for our delivery partners to escalate any on-ground issues," said a spokesperson. This goes for Swiggy’s Instamart service as well as its food ordering platform.

Apart from making a wide range of restaurants available to users, its is also working with its restaurant partners to extend their serviceability and plan for a surge in demand, the company spokesperson said. The platform has also put in places “strong" incentives for its delivery partners.

Last year, rival food ordering platform Zomato reported a 60% surge in gross merchandise value (GMV) on New Year's Eve compared to previous year. The company had hit a GMV of ₹75 crore in a single day, with peak orders per minute (OPM) rate of 4,254, founder Deepinder Goyal had tweeted on 1 January 2021.

This year, Zomato has sent out emails to consumers asking them to place orders early in the day so that they can fulfil demand earlier.

A Zomato spokesperson said this time of the year typically helps the category grow and set new benchmarks. “People rely on food delivery on this special day. We expect this year to be no different and are fully geared for it. We have expanded capacity of our delivery fleet and our support and operations staff to ensure customers have a great experience on the platform on the day," they said.

Meanwhile, across cities, night curfews amid a rise in new covid-19 cases have thrown a spanner on New Year Eve celebrations.

For restaurants, the last week of December translates to record sales.

In Mumbai, industry body the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has advised restaurant partners to shut their outlets by 12am. They can however remain open for late-night deliveries.

"We're expecting a 40 to 50% dip in business in Maharashtra this new year due to timing restrictions, the number of covid-19 cases prompting cancellations and miscommunication around the opening of eateries," said Pranav Rungta, chapter head, Mumbai, NRAI.

In the national capital, restaurant owners are troubled over timing restrictions.

Earlier this week, the NRAI wrote to the Delhi police commissioner requesting longer hours of operation, as food has not been classified as an essential item in this year’s Graded Response Action Plan. Many restauranteurs expect lower sales. The city’s restrictive curfew hours stretch from 11pm to 5 am, which means last of the food deliveries must go out by 1030 pm.

NRAI president Kabir Suri who is also co-founder of Azure Hospitality that runs restaurants like Mamagoto has asked that since food has always been part of essential services, why are restaurant being stopped from delivering after 10:30? “If you order food at 10:30 in Delhi, you won't be able to get it. They (the authorities) have just made a restrictions without applying logic. And as a result, the various different departments are not letting us operate," he said.

Gurmehar Sethi, co-founder of Klap and Thai food restaurant Ziu in the capital, agreed that in order for restaurants to be shut by 10 pm, they have to begin to wind down their outlets around 9 pm so that their staff can get home by 11 pm. This means that restaurants are not able to fulfil the potential delivery demand during this time of year when most people want to celebrate.

Thomas Fenn, co-founder of Delhi-based restaurant Mahabelly, said delivery has not been classified as an essential service this time, and so restaurants, on a day like New Year's Eve, which would otherwise be one of their highest grossing days, do not have the opportunity to either serve customers either at their restaurant or have a clear route to deliver.

“In cities like Delhi, revenues will surely be impacted because right now there is no there is no dearth of demand, in the sense that people will are willing to risk whatever and go into packed places," said Fenn.

