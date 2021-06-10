Restaurants have to mention FSSAI licence number on bills from October

Food safety regulator issued an order on Thursday that said, ".. every food business operator is required to obtain FSSAI licence or registration prior commencing food business. ... The food business ecosystem is large and FSSAI number of any food business is not easily visible to consumers. Any credible regulatory structure depends on robust customer grievance system... However, if FSSAI number is not available to him, expecting him to complain with complete co-ordinates becomes an uphill task."

