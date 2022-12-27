Restaurants in Himachal Pradesh to remain open 24x7 amid New Year tourist rush

"We are expecting another Western disturbance on December 29 in the region. The districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu, and higher reaches of some parts of Shimla district are expected to have a fresh snowfall. During the past 24 hours the districts of Bilaspur, Una and Mandi are gripped in cold wave conditions and we have issued an alert for that in the region. However, today we have forecasted snowfall in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Kullu," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, senior scientist at IMD HP.

