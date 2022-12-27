Restaurants in Himachal Pradesh to remain open 24x7 amid New Year tourist rush

Restaurants in Himachal Pradesh to remain open 24x7 amid New Year tourist rush2 min read . 10:32 PM IST
- With the festive season, tourists are rushing to the northern hill state despite chilling cold and spurt in cases of Covid-19
As thousands of tourists throng the state of Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the new year, the government of the state has decided to keep all restaurants, dhabas, tea stalls, and eateries open 24x7 till 2 January. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed that the final decision is with the owners of the restaurants.
With the festive season, tourists are rushing to the northern hill state despite chilling cold and spurt in cases of Covid-19. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted snowfall on 29 December in 5 districts of the state.
"We are expecting another Western disturbance on December 29 in the region. The districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu, and higher reaches of some parts of Shimla district are expected to have a fresh snowfall. During the past 24 hours the districts of Bilaspur, Una and Mandi are gripped in cold wave conditions and we have issued an alert for that in the region. However, today we have forecasted snowfall in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Kullu," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, senior scientist at IMD HP.
On Tuesday, minimum temperatures of the state dipped 10-12 degrees Celsius below freezing point in high-altitude tribal areas, mountain passes, and other higher ranges, while several other places reeled under lower reaches of sub-zero temperature.
Keylong in tribal Lahaul valley recorded minus 7.9 degrees, followed by Kusumseri minus 5.0 degrees, Kalpa minus 3.6 degrees, Manali minus 0.6 degrees, and Bhuntar minus 0.4 degrees. Solan and Shimla recorded a minimum of 2.3 and 4.5 degrees Celsius, IMD said in an order.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog over northwest India during the next 24 hours. "Due to prevailing light wind and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. Its intensity and spread are likely to reduce thereafter," the weather department said.
(With inputs from agencies)
