NEW DELHI: India's restaurant industry is staring at a significant reduction in business due to the second wave of covid-19 and subsequent state-wise lockdowns. Restaurants Mint spoke to said 25-30% of their business now comprises home deliveries and takeaways as dine-in remains suspended.

The Rs4.25 trillion industry employs 7 million people and dine-ins account for 75% of the organised restaurant industry's business, with online deliveries and takeaways making up for the rest, Crisil Research had said in a report last year.

Restaurant owners said even when the dine-in business will be resumed by the government, a general slump in consumer sentiment could delay recovery for the sector.

To be sure, between December and March, things were looking up for the restaurant industry with several of them reporting 75-80% business of pre-covid levels. But the second wave has had a deeper social and psychological impact than the first wave, said Zorawar Kalra, owner of Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd that owns brands such as Masala Library, Farzi Face, and Made in Punjab, among others.

“Deliveries and takeaways are on the rise for sure and that is a very welcome scenario. However, they can never cover up for the dine-in loss. The economics of restaurants cannot ensure viability on the basis of delivery and takeaway alone," Kalra said. He also pointed to the impact of depressed consumer sentiment on eating out.

“The target demographic of most restaurants, aged between 21-45, has been the worst afflicted by the second wave and as such there could be a slower path to recovery than last time around. The mood of the consumer after this wave is something the industry will have to wait and watch out for. The sombre mood, though completely understandable, will definitely make the path to recovery, harder," said Kalra.

In line with broader industry estimates, business for Lite Bite Foods is also down to 20-25%. The company owns several restaurant brands including Zambar and Punjab Grill. Present in multiple cities across India, its restaurants remain open only for delivery and takeaways.

“If we talk about the first lockdown, our delivery was about 7-8%, then it went up to 25-30%. Now that share of delivery continues to grow and the ordering level is better than September 2020 and we are making more penetration into the market," said Rohit Aggarwal, rector, Lite Bite Foods (LBF). Its newly opened cloud-kitchens business continues to draw orders, said Aggarwal.

Last year, the company announced plans to invest ₹25 crore in creating its cloud kitchen infrastructure—under LBF Cloud Kitchens.

Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer and head of corporate finance at coffee chain Barista, said the home delivery business for the chain has grown. “Delivery on an absolute level is continuing at the same momentum. Larger sentiment has not impacted the absolute numbers that we were doing on home delivery, they have pretty much remained robust and at a similar level as last year (post-lockdown)," he said.

Pre-covid, deliveries for the coffee chain were in the range of 8-9%. “But because there is a drastic decline in dine-in, percentage of delivery has gone up to even 20%-25%. The contribution has increased much more," he said. The chain is running more delivery-centric promotions. Last year, it started working with Dotpe, a commerce and payments platform, to set up its own delivery channels.

Meanwhile, to keep their heads above water, many restaurant chains are resorting to pay cuts, said industry executives. Last week, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which represents more than 500,000 eateries, appealed to landlords and mall developers to re-look at commercial arrangements, including waiver of rents, as the pandemic’s second wave has cast uncertainty over the sector.

Lite Bite’s Aggarwal said things could improve by end of July or early August as and when the second wave subsides, and states begin the process of opening up.

