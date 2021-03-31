New Delhi: A spike in India's covid caseload and subsequent restrictions in India’s top cities have renewed worries among retailers, mall developers and restaurant owners who anticipate an impact on footfall and consumer sentiment over the next few weeks.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh have already implemented night curfews in several districts. Additionally, Maharashtra has prohibited gatherings of over five people in public places. It has also imposed timing restrictions on cinema halls, malls, restaurants and auditoriums that are directed to remain shut from 8pm to 7am; Mumbai has mandated random testing in crowded public places such as malls, markets, shopping complexes, bus stations, and railway stations.

Restaurant owners in the state said the move could deal a blow to the sector that had started seeing some semblance of normalcy over the last few months. “Before the curfew came into place business almost resumed to 75-80% of pre-covid numbers, even though we were at 50% capacity. But this curfew coming in is actually a death knell for us as 80% of the business happens at dinner time, that is, post 8 pm, especially in a city like Mumbai," said Pranav Rungta, chapter head, Mumbai at the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

Rungta said the earlier lockdown wiped out almost 30% of restaurant supply from the market. More curbs could eliminate another 15-20% if the situation gets worse. “People have already started temporary layoffs; they will see some sort of pay cut. There is the excise license fee renewal, which is there on 31st of March which we are seeking to be made in instalments," he said.

According to Wednesday data, 53,480 more people tested positive for the virus over the last 24-hours in India. The situation is moving from "bad to worse", the Centre warned Tuesday.

While the government has not announced a full lockdown, night curfews and subsequent restrictions on movement stand to impede consumer mobility and discretionary spends.

"The local restriction has impacted 50% of overall mall industry’s business. Weekends, which contribute to 30-40% of overall mall business has been wiped out and 40-45% of footfall has been directly hit due to early closures and weekend shutdown. With the recent developments in Maharashtra, organized retail in the state has seen 50% reduction in footfalls due to Antigen testing to enter malls; over 60% of overall business has been impacted due to both Antigen testing and early closure," Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) said in a statement.

Westlife Development Ltd that runs the McDonald’s fast-food restaurants in west and south India said rising cases can have a negative impact on consumer sentiment. “It is a matter of concern. Constant news about more cases, curfews and restriction creates a negative sentiment and people resist eating out," said Saurabh Kalra, chief operating officer, Westlife Development.

He, however, added that restrictions may be necessary to prevent the pandemic from spreading further. "We had recovered completely to pre-covid levels in the month of February and the beginning of March. Now that the restrictions have come back, we will see some impact. However, it is difficult to assess the impact just yet," he said.

Kalra said that the chain has seen a surge in delivery ever since the lockdown began. “In fact, we have seen that even when the lockdown was lifted, delivery kept growing even as in-store business started coming back. So, it was not substituting in-store dining," he added.

In a report on Wednesday, brokerage Motilal Oswal said that after steady recovery in sales in the festive season or the third quarter of FY21, the retail industry is witnessing positive trends. However, it flagged some “softness in recovery trends" on the back of rising covid cases and increasing raw material pressures.

Companies said a speedy vaccination drive is more effective than intermittent curfews. "To have this back again staring at us is not a good feeling. There is a lot of discussion around the lockdown, but I think the government is clear that they can't do the same form of lockdown as they had last year as that does impact business," said Anuj Poddar, executive director, Bajaj Electricals Ltd. “Rollback on opening up of social activities is required, but they should not shutdown mobility of people, stores and businesses because that will be a disaster," he said.

