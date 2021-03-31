Restaurants, malls worry as covid cases, fresh curbs hit business

Companies said a speedy vaccination drive is more effective than intermittent curfews. "To have this back again staring at us is not a good feeling. There is a lot of discussion around the lockdown, but I think the government is clear that they can't do the same form of lockdown as they had last year as that does impact business," said Anuj Poddar, executive director, Bajaj Electricals Ltd. “Rollback on opening up of social activities is required, but they should not shutdown mobility of people, stores and businesses because that will be a disaster," he said.