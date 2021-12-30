Restaurants have raised concerns over increased compliance burden with the new GST rules that make food delivery apps liable to pay 5% tax on restaurant services provided by them coming into effect from 1 January.

So far, restaurants were collecting and depositing GST with the government. However, the GST Council has shifted the responsibility of collecting and paying goods and services tax to aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato who sell restaurant food. Services provided by cloud kitchens have also come under the 5% GST slab

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) which organised a session on the issue for its members on Thursday, expressed concerns over the newly announced GST rules that make aggregators liable to pay the tax.

This decision, the association said, will primarily impact unorganised players who otherwise may not have been fully GST compliant. These players, who were earning under ₹20 lakh per annum, were not filing GST in the past and this will bring them into the tax ambit, said the body.

However, NRAI raised concerns around greater compliance burden as the new norms will force them to change their system in the middle of the financial year. The restaurants will continue to raise their own tax invoices for dine-ins, takeaways and own delivery sales.

While there will be a change in invoicing structure for orders completed through restaurant aggregators, dine-in and takeaway orders will continue to remain the same for restaurants. For instance, if a pizza is being billed for dine-in and takeaway, there has to be tax captured in the invoice. But if the delivery is done through aggregators, it will be calculated without tax, explained Shah Miftaur Rahman, co-founder, chief finance officer at WoW Momo. He added that delivery fee and packaging fee will remain unchanged with this move.

Azure Hospitality’s Kabir Suri who is also the NRAI president said that the government’s intent is to plug holes in the GST leakage. "They (the government) have realised that some restaurants or cloud kitchens are operating primarily through restaurant aggregators, and so it is best to give them (aggregators) the responsibility of the GST collected from that sale. Since the sale is happening through their portal, it will bring these restaurants into the tax ambit," he said.

Suri said the move is irksome for organised players who are already compliant with the law. "It's fundamentally bringing the unorganised players that are using the portals to pay GST. For the organised player it is simply just more compliance. Point of sale (POS) or billing systems being changed will mean more manual labour in reconciling internal operations and also with the third party," he added.

Thomas Fenn, founder of Delhi-based restaurant Mahabelly and member of the managing committee at NRAI said staying on top of all of these regulatory changes is tough. "For smaller players it's going to be quite a bite to swallow in one go, but as an industry, we will all get there," he said.

The restaurant industry, the NRAI said, has an annual turnover of ₹4 lakh crore and is the third-largest player after retail and insurance in the service segment, providing direct employment to over seven million Indians.

