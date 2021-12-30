Restaurants raise concerns over new GST norms

Azure Hospitality’s Kabir Suri who is also the NRAI president said that the government’s intent is to plug holes in the GST leakage. "They (the government) have realised that some restaurants or cloud kitchens are operating primarily through restaurant aggregators, and so it is best to give them (aggregators) the responsibility of the GST collected from that sale. Since the sale is happening through their portal, it will bring these restaurants into the tax ambit," he said.