Restricted holiday in Haryana today to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of the ten Gurus who founded the Sikh religion. He was the leader of the followers of Sikhism from 1665 until his beheading in 1675. The youngest son of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind, he was known to be a fearless warrior. In addition to that, he was a great scholar and a poet. A total of 115 hymns created by him were included in Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhism.