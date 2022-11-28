Restricted holiday in Haryana today to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day

Restricted holiday in Haryana today to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day1 min read . 07:45 AM IST
Haryana government has announced restricted holiday on Monday in view of the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur
In the honour of the ninth Sikh Guru, the Haryana government will observe a restricted holiday on Monday in view of the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
The official notification of the restricted holiday was issued by the state government on Saturday.
In addition to Haryana government, Uttar Pradesh government hasannounced public holiday to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur.
On Monday, all the government offices and and venues will stay shut.
Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of the ten Gurus who founded the Sikh religion. He was the leader of the followers of Sikhism from 1665 until his beheading in 1675. The youngest son of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind, he was known to be a fearless warrior. In addition to that, he was a great scholar and a poet. A total of 115 hymns created by him were included in Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhism.
The place of his execution and cremation are converted into holy sites. They are known as Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi.
