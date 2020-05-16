Restrictions on air space to be eased to reduce fuel use, travel time: Centre

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced easing of restrictions on utilisation of Indian air space, benefiting civil aviation sector by about ₹1,000 crore per year and also creating a positive environmental impact.

Announcing the fourth tranche of economic stimulus, she said only 60 per cent of Indian airspace is freely available at the moment.

More air space availability would reduce travel time and save on fuel, she said.

The finance minister also said six more airports will be auctioned for private participation.

Also, an additional investment of ₹13,000 crore will be made by private players in 12 airports auctioned in first and second rounds. The bidding process will begin soon. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will get a down payment of ₹2,300 crore.

The Finance Minister said the tax structure is being altered to make the country a hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).This will encourage global engine manufacturers to set up engine repair facilities in the country. Maintenance costs will come down and there will be convergence between defence sector and civil aviation.

Aircraft component repair and airframe maintenance industries are expected to increase from ₹800 crore to ₹2,000 crore in three years, she added.

AAI Chairman Arvind Singh on Saturday said efficient utilisation of airspace will help reduce travel time, fuel expense and air ticket costs.

Describing the reforms announced on Saturday as bold, he said they would have "far-reaching, significant and long lasting impact".

When asked about efficient utilisation of airspace, Singh said it would reduce travelling time in many sectors.

"Since travelling time will be reduced, it will become more economical and fuel cost will come down and ticket cost will go down," he told PTI.





