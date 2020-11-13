Subscribe
Home >News >India >Restrictions on firecracker use for Diwali, Xmas, New Year in Thiruvananthapuram
Social activists sit near earthen lamps, lit in a formation that reads ‘No Crackers’, to urge people not to burn crackers on Diwali festival, in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: PTI

Restrictions on firecracker use for Diwali, Xmas, New Year in Thiruvananthapuram

1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Staff Writer

Firecrackers will be allowed only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali

District Collector Navjot Khosa has issued orders imposing restrictions on the use of firecrackers on Diwali, Christmas, and New Year celebrations.

Firecrackers will be allowed only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. On Christmas and New Year day, the bursting of crackers will be permitted for 35 minutes between 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

The Collector also said that only environment-friendly green firecrackers should be sold in the district as part of efforts to reduce air pollution.

She said that the control was being strictly enforced in the district as per the directions of the Home Department that only green firecrackers, which cause less pollution should be sold in the state. (ANI)

