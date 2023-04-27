Restrictions on number of vehicles on Manali-Rohtang pass to continue as NGT refuses relaxation2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:23 PM IST
- NGT said the adverse impact of vehicular pollution on glacier, climate change and environment does not allow any let up
Restrictions on the number of vehicles from Manali to Rohtang pass in Himachal Pradesh will continue, as the National Green Tribunal has refused to modify its 2015 order limiting them to 1,000 per day.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×