Retail association seeks less restrictions during G20 Summit in capital

New Delhi: Industry body Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Monday said restrictions imposed on retail stores, malls, and restaurants during the upcoming G20 Summit, which is set to take place in Delhi from 08 September to 10th September, could hinder business in the capital.

“While RAI commends the Delhi government’s decision to declare a three-day public holiday in the capital, they strongly advise revisiting the comprehensive shutdown of retail operations. Pledging complete adherence to any Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) provided, RAI suggests a more measured approach to closures, potentially focusing on peak times or specific areas close to G20 venues like Lutyens Delhi," the association said in a note released Monday.

The association has argued that businesses stand to in fact benefit from the G20 Summit, especially food establishments and shopping stores. “Retail is integral to Delhi’s cultural identity. Entirely shutting down retail and food and beverage establishments during the G20 Summit would deprive international visitors of experiencing India’s unique shopping and culinary scenes. We urge the Delhi government to allow at least partial retail operations to promote the ‘Sell in India’ initiative in tandem with ‘Make in India," Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI said.

The G20 Summit is set to take place in the national capital in September. Commuters in general have been advised to remain indoors with educational institutions, and government and private offices across the city directed to remain closed during the period. Meanwhile, commercial establishments in high footfall markets such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, Janpath have also been directed to remain shut.

RAI said a three-day closure would significantly impact the retail sector economically, potentially jeopardizing the livelihoods of numerous employees and their families. “Delhi boasts a rich culinary heritage. Closing markets would deprive visitors of the opportunity to savour authentic Indian dishes, an important part of our cultural presentation," RAI said.

RAI represents interests of over 13,667 retail businesses, from small local retailers to large malls.