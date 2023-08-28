Retail association seeks less restrictions during G20 Summit in capital

Retail association seeks less restrictions during G20 Summit in capital1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Commuters have been advised to remain indoors with educational institutions, and government and private offices across the city directed to remain closed during the period. Commercial establishments in high footfall markets such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, Janpath have also been directed to remain shut.
New Delhi: Industry body Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Monday said restrictions imposed on retail stores, malls, and restaurants during the upcoming G20 Summit, which is set to take place in Delhi from 08 September to 10th September, could hinder business in the capital.