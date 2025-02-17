The Northern Railway has implemented temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at New Delhi railway stations to ensure smooth passenger movement. For the next week, platform tickets will not be issued at New Delhi railway stations between 4 PM and 11 PM.

"The suspension of platform ticket sales from 4 PM to 11 PM at New Delhi Railway Station has been implemented for the next week to manage crowd control," said Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, CPRO, Northern Railways.

This comes hours after a stampede took place at the New Delhi Railway station on Saturday at around 10 pm, which claimed 18 lives, leaving several injured.

Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Delhi Police were deployed on Monday at the New Delhi Railway station to manage the crowd situation.

According to official sources, the CRP will also cooperate with the Delhi Police for additional help. Senior CRP offices are carrying out inspections at the station.

The Indian Railways has announced compensation of Rs10 lakh for the families of the deceased, ₹2.5 lakh for those seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

Crowd control measures: Platform ticket restrictions imposed at major stations Railway authorities have repeatedly taken steps, such as restricting the sale of platform tickets, to avoid crowding at the major railway stations.