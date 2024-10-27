Railway Commuters, Attention! Restrictions on platform tickets sale at THESE stations after Bandra Terminus stampede

The Central and Western Railway has temporarily restricted platform ticket sales at major stations following a stampede at Bandra Terminus. The move aims to manage crowding and ensure smooth passenger movement until Nov 8, during Diwali and Chhath puja

Livemint, Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published27 Oct 2024, 08:10 PM IST
In anticipation of a heavy rush during the forthcoming festive season, the Central and Western Railway on Sunday imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at selected major stations after the stampede incident at the Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday morning leaving nine persons injured.

The railways said the move aims to manage crowding on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises.

Releasing the list of stations where the government-run organization has imposed restrictions on the sale of platform tickets, the Western Railway CPRO said the restriction is effective immediately until November 8, 2024 during Diwali festival and Chhath puja:

  • Mumbai Central
  • Dadar
  • Bandra Terminus
  • Borivali
  • Vasai Road
  • Vapi
  • Valsad
  • Udhna
  • Surat

Similarly the Central Railway has also issued a temporarily restriction notice due to festive season rush. The Central Railway in its notification said," To ensure smooth passenger movement during Diwali and Chhat Puja, platform ticket sales are temporarily restricted at major stations" with immediate effect until November 8, 2024. Central Railway, however, exempted senior citizens and medically ill passengers from the restrictions.

Following are the stations where the Central Railway has imposed the temporarily restriction on platform ticket sales:

  • CSMT
  • Dadar
  • LTT
  • Thane
  • Kalyan
  • Pune
  • Nagpur

In another release, the Central Railway said it would run two additional unreserved trains between CSMT and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath puja

This will take the total number of services run or planned for these two festivals to 583, the Central Railway added.

The 01019 unreserved special will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 2:30pm on October 28 and arrive at Gorakhpur at 11pm the next day. The 01020 unreserved special will depart from Gorakhpur at 12:45am on October 30 and arrive at CSMT at 10:35am the next day.

They will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti.

It is important to note that 9 persons were injured in a stampede after rush for boarding a train at Bandra railway station in Mumbai this morning. The incident took place at 5.56 am on platform number one at the Bandra Terminus. There was a rush to board train 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Express, the official from the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation told PTI. All the injured persons were rushed to the Bhabha Hospital.

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 08:10 PM IST
