Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope today said that Mumbai may witness lockdown-like situation if the number of Covid-19 cases keeps rising.

“Worrying to see the number of active cases increasing in the State. Mumbai's positivity rate is at 4%. If this goes above 5%, then we will have to think about imposing restrictions," Rajesh tope said as quoted by news agency ANI.

“Till now there are 167 Omicron cases in the State. Of these, 90 patients have been discharged. None of these patients were in serious condition.We have to think of imposing restrictions to control crowds in public transport, wedding ceremonies etc," he said.

“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting COVID Task Force soon," the minister further added.

On vaccination for children the minister said,"We need to focus on the COVID19 vaccination. We are planning to administer vaccines to 15-18-year-old children in schools."

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from 809 infections reported a day ago, and one more death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,73,298, while the death toll increased to 16,374, the civic body said in a bulletin.

The day's tally of 1,377 was a sharp rise from 809 cases (indicating an increase of 70 per cent) reported on Monday, which had also recorded three deaths linked to coronavirus in the metropolis. The recovery count increased to 7,48,537 after 338 people were discharged during the day, leaving Mumbai with 5,803 active cases, the bulletin said.

With 32,369 swab samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests in the country's financial capital went up to 1,35,24,610, BMC data showed. It also revealed that the case doubling time has sharply dropped to 841 days, while Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97 per cent. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 21 and 27 was 0.07 per cent in the city, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, No new case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, while 91 of the patients previously infected by the strain have recovered, the state health department said. The state has so far reported 167 cases of Omicron of which 91 patients have recovered, the health department added.

Of the 167 cases, Mumbai has reported the highest at 84, followed by Pimpri- Chinchwad (19), Pune rural (17), Pune and Thane municipal corporations (seven each). The Kalyan-Dombivali municipal corporation (in Thane district), Aurangabad and Nanded in central Maharashtra have recorded two cases each of the new variant. Satara, Osmanabad and Panvel municipal corporation have recorded five infections each. Buldhana, Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporations and Palghar district have recorded one case each.

