With 32,369 swab samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests in the country's financial capital went up to 1,35,24,610, BMC data showed. It also revealed that the case doubling time has sharply dropped to 841 days, while Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97 per cent. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 21 and 27 was 0.07 per cent in the city, the bulletin said.