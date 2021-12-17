The government had earlier said that with Omicron spreading fast, we need to avoid nonessential travel, mass gatherings and new year celebrations need to be at low intensity.
So far 101 Omicron positive cases have been detected across 11 states, and Union Territories, the government confirmed.
“Omicron variant has been reported in 91 countries in the world. WHO has said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low," said Lav Agrawal, the joint secretary of Union health ministry.
As the Omicron spread beyond southern Africa, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had alerted the world. It designated the new strain as a “variant of concern".