‘Results will flip after sunset’: Mamata Banerjee claims TMC is leading in 100 more seats, alleges ‘BJP’s plan’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in at least 100 more seats than official trends indicate. She alleged that the actual numbers are much higher than what is shown. She said that it is a part of the BJP’s plan to hide the actual numbers.

Mamata Banerjee has issued a strong message towards all Trinamool Congress workers. She has asked all of them to “wait and watch”. Her party will emerge victorious after the sunset, she claimed.

Mamata Banerjee's message “Greetings to everyone. I request all counting agents and party candidates, please do not leave the counting centres or the strong rooms where counting is taking place. Do not step out under any circumstances.

This is part of the BJP’s plan. I have been saying since yesterday that in the first two to three rounds, their votes will be shown first and ours later. In many places, after two or three rounds of counting, the process has been halted at nearly 100 locations.”

Wait and watch. We’ll fight like tigers.

“In Kolaghat, seven machines have reportedly malfunctioned, and there is no tally match. This is a complete manipulation. They are trying to create chaos at counting centres, targeting Trinamool Congress, vandalising offices, forcibly taking control, issuing threats in the name of SIR, and even attempting to tamper with votes.”

Despite this, she said, there are around 100 more seats where we are leading, but those are not being declared. The government is selectively feeding news, she claimed. Earlier, updates used to come through the District Initial Counting Unit (DICU), but that has changed since yesterday, she said.

"The government and the Election Commission are acting arbitrarily, supported by central forces, while our local police are working under their direction.

So, I urge all our counting agents and party workers not to lose heart. I have said this before, after a few rounds, you will see the results turn in our favour. Counting goes up to 14-18 rounds, and that is when we will win.

Wait and watch. We’ll fight like tigers.”

Election Results: Early Trends Early trends in West Bengal indicate that the BJP is set to gain a clear majority, surpassing the Mamata Banerjee government.