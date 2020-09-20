Resumption of customs duty on open cells will put pressure on TV industry: CEAMA

“The government needs to understand demand and supply, with this move, India becomes one of the top manufacturing countries to pay the highest duty and taxes on televisions in the world," said Avneet Singh Marwah CEO SPPL, exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON televisions in India.“Firstly panel prices have been increased by 120% in China, now finance ministry will increase customs duty. This has come when industry was looking some support from government," he said.